UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024 Soon: Check UPPRPB Exam Date for 60,000 Vacancies

UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the exam dates for Police Constable Recruitment 2023. As per the notification, the exam will conducted between February 17 and 18. The candidates can download the UP Police Constable exam 2024 dates from the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024 date

According to the official notice, the UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024 will be released in due course of time. Candidates are required to follow the instructions given in the admit card and ensure to appear at the prescribed exam centre on the date and time mentioned on it. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

How to download UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024?

Visit the official website, uppolice.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, ' UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024'

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to enter your required credentials

UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024 for future reference

UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024 direct download link - to be activated soon

This drive is being done to recruit 60,244 vacancies through this recruitment drive on various posts. The registration window was open between December 27 and January 16. Candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website for the latest updates.