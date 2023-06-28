TSPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022 released at tspsc.gov.in, Here's easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : FILE TSPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022 download link activated on tspsc.gov.in

TSPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the answer keys for Group 1 services. Candidates who appeared in the aforesaid exam can check and download Group 1 Services 2022 Question Papers and Preliminary Master Key through the official website of TSPSC - tspsc.gov.in.

The commission conducted the group 1 preliminary exam on June 11, 2023 in a single shift from 10.30 AM to 1.00 PM. The direct link to the answer keys can be accessed directly by scrolling down. The preliminary answer key is available in PDF format. Candidates can download general studies, mental ability, and master key followed by the easy steps given below.

TSPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022: How to download Question Paper, Answer key?

Visit the official website of TSPSC - tspsc.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'TSPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022' It will take you to the new page where you need to click on the subject of your choice A PDF will open containing the answer keys of all questions Candidates can download and save the PDF for future reference

TSPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022

A total of 503 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive out of which 121 vacancies are for Mandal Parishad Development Officers, 91 are for Deputy Superintendents of Police, 48 Commercial Tax Officers, 42 vacancies are for Deputy Collectors, and 40 are Assistant Audit Officers. Candidates can directly download TSPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022 by clicking on the above link.