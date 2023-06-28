BPSC 69th CCE Notification out: Apply online for 346 vacancies from July 15 at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BPSC 69th CCE Notification PDF out on bpsc.bih.nic.in, 346 vacancies to be filled

BPSC 69th CCE Notification: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the notification for the 69th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) and other exams. The online registration process for the prelims exam will start on July 15 and conclude on August 5. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications at the official website of BPSC - bpsc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 346 vacancies will be recruited in various departments through this recruitment process. The selection of the candidates will be based on the prelims, mains, and personality tests. The prelims exam will be conducted on September 30 and the mains exam will be conducted in February 2024. Finally shortlisted candidates will be allowed to appear in the interview and personality test between April and May 204. Candidates can check the detailed information about the recruitment process below.

BPSC 69th CCE 2023: Vacancy Details

For BPSC 69th CCE: 235 vacancies (plus 73 reserved for women) For other posts: 111 vacancies (plus 29 reserved for women)

BPSC 69th CCE 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate should be a graduate or equivalent from a recognized university. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

BPSC 69th CCE 2023: Age Limit

The age of the candidate should be 20 to 27 years. There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category candidates.

BPSC 69th CCE 2023: Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done in three phases including preliminary, main, and personality tests. Candidates who qualify in the prelims will be called for the mains exam and the finally shortlisted candidates will be called for the personality test.

BPSC 69th CCE 2023: Exam Pattern

BPSC 69th CCE 2023 Prelims exam is scheduled to be held on September 30 which will carry 150 marks. For every incorrect answer, there will be a negative marking. Candidates qualifying in the prelims will be eligible to sit for a general Hindi exam which is 100 marks along with two general studies exam papers for 300 marks each and one essay for 300 marks carrying a total marks of 1000. The personality test will be 120 marks.

BPSC 69th CCE 2023: Application Fee

The candidates belonging to the general category have to pay Rs. 600/- as an application fee whereas the candidates belonging to the C, ST, women candidates of Bihar and all PwD categories will have to Rs. 150/-