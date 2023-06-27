Bihar Govt changes teacher recruitment rules, other state candidates can also participate from now onwards

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar Govt changes rules for teacher recruitment

Bihar Teacher Recruitment Rules: Bihar Government has taken an important decision today, June 27 during a cabinet meeting. The Bihar cabinet has approved changes in the recruitment process of teachers in Bihar. Now, the eligibility of being a permanent resident will not be mandatory in recruiting teachers in Bihar. This means that now apart from Bihar, candidates from other states and union territories will also be able to participate in the teacher recruitment process.

The Nitish government has taken this decision amid the ongoing application process. An application process for recruiting 1 lakh 70000 teachers in Bihar is underway at the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission official website. Under the new teacher reinstatement rules, the recruitment process will be completed. The last date for submission of the application is July 12, 2023. The online application process was started on June 15, 2023.

Nitish Government has approved 25 Agendas in the meeting. The amendment in teacher recruitment was the biggest decision in Bihar Cabinet. Now, candidates across the country will get the opportunity to apply under Bihar teacher recruitment. Apart from this decision, the government has approved the Transfer, Disciplinary Action, and Service Conditions Amendment Rules 2023.