Bihar Police SI Exam date 2023 out: Download BPSSC SI & Fire Officer exam admit card from June 30

Bihar Police SI Exam date 2023: Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission (BPSSC), Patna has released the recruitment exam dates for sub inspector prohibition in prohibition, excise and registration department, and subdivision fire service officer in Bihar Fire Service.

According to the notice, the prelims exam will be held on July 16, 2023 from 10 AM to 12 PM. The candidates have been advised to reach the exam center at 9 PM. The commission will release the admit cards on June 30, 2023 on its website. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

Once the Bihar Police SI admit card is released, candidates have been advised to download and take a printout of the hall tickets as they will not be sent by post. In case any candidate faces difficulty while downloading the hall tickets, they may get a duplicate copy of the e-admit card from the office of Bihar Police Under Service Commission in Patna on July 13, 2023.

This drive is being done to recruit a total of 11 vacancies for the post of Sub Inspector Madh Prohibition and 53 vacancies for the post of Sub Divisional Fire Service Officer. The selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in the written test (prelims, mains) and physical exam.

BPSSC SI recruitment 2023 exam admit card: How to download?