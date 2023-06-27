IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Apply online from July 1 at ibps.in, check eligibility, how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 online form to be out soon on ibps.in

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 short notice: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is going to start the online application procedure for the next common recruitment process for the selection of personnel for Clerical Cadre Posts in the participating banks from July 1, 2023, according to media reports. The last date for submission of the application is July 21 at ibps.in. A detailed notification containing details of the application procedure, exam date, etc. will soon be released on the official website. However, the specific date and time are not mentioned by the IBPS.

The prelims exam is scheduled to be held on August 26, 27, and September 9, 2023. Those who qualify for the prelims exam will be called for IBPS Clerk Mains 2023 scheduled on October 7, 2023. Candidates will be intimated one week prior about the exam center, exam timings, and instructions.

To apply for the aforesaid posts, the candidate must be a graduate and not more than 28 years of age.

IBPS Clerk 2023 Eligibility

Qualification: The candidate should be a graduate of a recognized University and proficient in operating computer systems.

IBPS Clerk 2023 Selection Process

The selection process involves three rounds - prelims, mains, and provisional allotment. If a qualifies in one round, he will be called for the further recruitment process.

IBPS Clerk 2023 Recruitment: How to Apply?

Visit the official website of IBPS - ibps.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'Click here to apply Online for 'CRP Clerk-XIII for vacancies of 2024-2025'. Click on the 'new registration' After successful registration, fill out the application form carefully Upload documents, pay an application fee, and click on the submit Take a printout of the configuration page for future reference

IBPS Clerk 2023 Salary

Candidates who will be appointed for the aforesaid posts will get a salary of Rs 19,900- Rs 47920 per month along with house rent allowance, dearness allowance, medical allowance, and transport allowance.