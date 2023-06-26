Talathi Bharti 2023: Apply online for over 4000 vacancies at mahabhumi.gov.in, check eligibility, salary, more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Talathi Bharti 2023 online applications are being submitted at mahabhumi.gov.in or mahabhumilink.

Talathi Bharti 2023, Maharashtra Talathi recruitment 2023: A notification for recruitment to the Talathi position has been released by the Maharashtra Revenue and Forest Department. A total of 4644 vacancies will be filled up through this recruitment process. The link to the Talathi Bharti Application Form 2023 has been activated today, June 26. Candidates who wish to secure a government job can submit their applications at mahabhumi.gov.in or mahabhumilink on or before July 17, 2023.

To apply for the aforesaid posts, a candidate should have a graduation degree and MSCIT from a recognized University and the age must be between 19 and 38 years. The selection of the candidates will be based on a written test scheduled to be held between August 17 and September 12.

Candidates can check essential details including division-wise vacancy details, application procedure, and application fee that will require at the time of submitting applications below.

Talathi Bharti 2023: Check division-wise vacancy details

Total number of posts - 46444

Nashik Division - 985 Posts Chatrapati Shambhaji Nagar Division (Aurangabad) - 939 Posts Konkan Division - 838 Posts Nagpur Division - 727 Posts Amravati Division - 288 Posts Pune Division - 887 Posts

Talathi Bharti 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be a graduate in any stream from a recognized university and hold MSCIT or equivalent qualifications. The candidate must be fluent in reading writing and speaking Marathi Language. Candidates have been advised to refer to the official notification to know more about the eligibility criteria.

Age Limit: 19 to 38 years (There will age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category. The maximum age limit for backward-class candidates is 43 years. Candidates can check the official notification for more details.)

Maharashtra Talathi Bharti 2023: Salary

Those who will be appointed for the aforesaid posts will get a salary of 25,500-81,100/- per month.

Mahabhulekh Talathi Bharti 2023: Selection Procedure

The selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in written tests and interviews. Candidates can check the exam scheme below in the table.

Subjects Questions Marks Marathi language 25 50 English language 25 50 Common Sense 25 50 Intellectual Test 25 50 Total 100 200

Maharashtra Talathi Bharti 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website of mahabhumi.gov.in/mahabhumilink Click on the 'Talathi Recruitment 2023-24 Revenue Department, Maharashtra State' Click on the new registration link It will take you to the application form Fill out the details carefully Upload documents, pay the application fee, and submit Take a printout of the configuration page for future reference

Direct link to apply online

Maharashtra Talathi Bharti 2023: Application Fee