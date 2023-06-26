UPSSSC Recruitment 2023 notification out: 477 vacancies notified, apply online at upsssc.gov.in from July 7

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Recruitment 2023 notification released on upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC Notification 2023, UPSSSC recruitment 2023, 12th pass jobs in uttar pradesh: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Enforcement Constable. Candidates holding the required qualification and experience can submit their applications online at upssc.gov.in from July 7, 2023 to July 28, 2023. The last date for the application fee is August 8, 2023.

A total of 477 vacancies will be filled up through this recruitment drive for the post of Enforcement Constable. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details below.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be 12th passed from a recognized Board.

Age Limit - 18 to 25 years (There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category)

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be based on their scores in the Written Test, PET/PST scores, document verification and a medical test. The final merit will be prepared based on the overall marks in all exams.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website of UPSSSC - upsssc.gov.in Click on the UPSSSC Enforcement Officer Recruitment 2023 online application link given under live advertisement It will take you to the new page where you need to register yourself for the application procedure After successful registration, fill out the application form carefully Upload documents, and pay an application fee Take a printout of the configuration page for future reference

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 25/- only. Candidates who will be shortlisted for the exam will have to pay the examination fee. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.