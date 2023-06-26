MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Registration begins for 7,090 posts; Apply at esb.mp.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : FILE MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023 registration begins

MP Police Constable Vacancy 2023: The Employees Selection Board, Madhya Pradesh has started the registrations for MP Police Constable Vacancy 2023 today, June 26. Eligible and interested candidates can register for the MP Constable Recruitment 2023 through the official website-- esb.mp.gov.in till July 10. The application correction window will close on July 15, 2023.

The MP Police Constable recruitment exam 2023 is scheduled to be held on August 12 in two shifts. Candidates belonging to unreserved (UR) category will have to pay Rs 500 as examination fee, whereas candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economic Weaker Section (EWS) candidates will have to pay Rs 250.

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

A total number of 7,090 posts is to be filled in the department.

Constable Special Armed Forces – 2,646 Posts

Constable GD (Except Special Armed Forces) – 4,444 Posts

Constable Radio Operator - 321 Posts

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Applicants applying for Constable Special Armed Forces and Constable GD must have cleared class 10th from any recognized board. For Constable Radio Operator (Technical) post, a candidate must have cleared class 12th from any recognized board.

Age Range

The minimum age of the candidates applying for this recruitment should be 18 years, while the maximum age limit for men should not exceed 36 years. The maximum age limit for women is 41 years.

Application fee

Candidates belonging to General/ Other States category will have to pay the application fee of Rs 560. SC, ST and OBC categories candidates will have to pay Rs 310.

How to apply