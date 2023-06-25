RBI Recruitment 2023 for 66 Consultant/Subject Specialist/Analyst Posts, check eligibility, how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV RBI Recruitment 2023 Notification released

RBI Recruitment 2023: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Consultant/Subject Specialist/Analyst in different departments. Interested candidates can submit their applications online through the Bank's website - rbi.org.in till July 11, 2023. There is no other mode for submission of application is available. Candidates can check eligibility, how to apply and other details below.

RBI Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Data Scientist - Masters in Statistics/ Econometrics / Mathematics / Mathematical Statistics / Data Sciences / Finance / Economics or BE/B.Tech in Computer Science Engineering from an Indian University. Data Engineer - BE / B Tech in Computer Science / IT / Electricals and Electronics or equivalent OR MCA from an Indian University recognized by Government bodies/ AICTE or a similar Foreign University / Institute. IT Security Expert, IT System Administrator, IT Project Administrator, Network Administrator - BE / B.Tech / M Tech in Computer Science / IT / Electricals and Electronics or equivalent Economist (Macro-economic modelling) - Ph.D. in Economics with an application of Dynamic Stochastic General Equilibrium (DSGE modelling) Data Analyst (Applied Mathematics) - M.Sc. in Mathematics/ Applied Mathematics Data Analyst (Applied Econometrics) - M.A./M.Sc or Ph.D in Applied Econometrics/ Statistics/ Economics

RBI Recruitment 2023 Age Limit

Data Analytics - 25 to 35 years IT Security Administration, IT Project Administration, Mainframe System Administration / Virtualised Environment Administration/ Database Administration - 27 to 36 years Expert in Dynamic Stochastic General Equilibrium (DSGE) Modelling - 26 to 40 years Applied Mathematics - 23 to 35 years Applied Econometrics - 26 to 35 years Area of Theoretical Agent-Based Models (TABMs) / Heterogenous Agent New Keynesian (HANK) / Representative Agent New Keynesian (RANK) / Dynamic Stochastic General Equilibrium (DSGE) models - 23 to 35 years Credit Risk Analytics, Market Risk Analytics, Liquidity Risk Analytics, Stress Testing, Forex and Trade Finance, IT and Cyber Security Analytics, Taxation and Accounting Matters, Bank Analyst, Legal, IT Systems and Digital Payment - 30 to 40 years Accounting Hub - 25 to 40 years Integration between CBS and Govt. systems - 27 to 40 years

Official Notification

How to apply for RBI Recruitment 2023?

Interested candidates can submit applications online on or before July 11, 2023.