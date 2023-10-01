Sunday, October 01, 2023
     
TPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 67 vacancies at tpsc.tripura.gov.in

TPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2023 online application process has started at the official website, tpsc.tripura.gov.in. Check vacancy breakup, eligibility criteria, qualification, age limit, selection criteria, how to apply, application fee and other details.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: October 01, 2023 14:38 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV TPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2023 online applications underway

TPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2023: The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the Veterinary Officer (TVS, Gr.-V) (Group-B Gazetted) with the Tripura Government's Department for the Development of Animal Resources. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online through the official website, tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

A total of 67 vacancies for the post of Veterinary Officers will be recruited. Candidates can check eligibility, qualification, age limit, and other details below. 

TPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Total no. of Posts - 67 Posts

Category-wise vacancy details

  • SC - 16 Posts
  • ST - 25 Posts
  • UR - 25 Posts

TPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates should have a degree in Veterinary Sciences from a recognized University. 

TPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

The age of the candidate should not be above 40 years. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more information. 

TPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2023: Selection Criteria

The selection process involves two stages: The written test, and Interview/Personality Test. All those who qualify in the first round will be called for the further recruitment process. 

TPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2023: How to apply

  • Visit the official website of TPSC, tpsc.tripura.gov.in
  • Click on the 'online applications' tab
  • Click on the 'TPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2023 online application link'
  • It will redirect you to the new window where you need to first register yourself before proceeding with the application process
  • Fill out the application form
  • Upload all required documents
  • Pay application fee
  • Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Direct link to apply online

TPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

  • General Category- Rs. 350/-
  • ST/SC/BPL card holders/Physically Handicapped candidates- Rs. 250/-

