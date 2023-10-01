TPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 67 vacancies at tpsc.tripura.gov.in

TPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2023: The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the Veterinary Officer (TVS, Gr.-V) (Group-B Gazetted) with the Tripura Government's Department for the Development of Animal Resources. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online through the official website, tpsc.tripura.gov.in.
A total of 67 vacancies for the post of Veterinary Officers will be recruited. Candidates can check eligibility, qualification, age limit, and other details below.
TPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Total no. of Posts - 67 Posts
Category-wise vacancy details
- SC - 16 Posts
- ST - 25 Posts
- UR - 25 Posts
TPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidates should have a degree in Veterinary Sciences from a recognized University.
TPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2023: Age Limit
The age of the candidate should not be above 40 years. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more information.
TPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2023: Selection Criteria
The selection process involves two stages: The written test, and Interview/Personality Test. All those who qualify in the first round will be called for the further recruitment process.
TPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2023: How to apply
- Visit the official website of TPSC, tpsc.tripura.gov.in
- Click on the 'online applications' tab
- Click on the 'TPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2023 online application link'
- It will redirect you to the new window where you need to first register yourself before proceeding with the application process
- Fill out the application form
- Upload all required documents
- Pay application fee
- Take a printout of the application form for future reference
TPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2023: Application Fee
- General Category- Rs. 350/-
- ST/SC/BPL card holders/Physically Handicapped candidates- Rs. 250/-