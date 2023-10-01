TPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 67 vacancies at tpsc.tripura.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2023 online applications underway

TPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2023: The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the Veterinary Officer (TVS, Gr.-V) (Group-B Gazetted) with the Tripura Government's Department for the Development of Animal Resources. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online through the official website, tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

A total of 67 vacancies for the post of Veterinary Officers will be recruited. Candidates can check eligibility, qualification, age limit, and other details below.

TPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Total no. of Posts - 67 Posts

Category-wise vacancy details

SC - 16 Posts

ST - 25 Posts

UR - 25 Posts

TPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates should have a degree in Veterinary Sciences from a recognized University.

TPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

The age of the candidate should not be above 40 years. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more information.

TPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2023: Selection Criteria

The selection process involves two stages: The written test, and Interview/Personality Test. All those who qualify in the first round will be called for the further recruitment process.

TPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website of TPSC, tpsc.tripura.gov.in

Click on the 'online applications' tab

Click on the 'TPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2023 online application link'

It will redirect you to the new window where you need to first register yourself before proceeding with the application process

Fill out the application form

Upload all required documents

Pay application fee

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

