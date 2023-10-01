Income Tax Recruitment 2023 against sports quota, apply online from today at incometaxgujarat.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representational Image

Income Tax Recruitment 2023 against sports quota: The Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Ahmedabad has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts including Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant, and Multi-Tasking Staff against sports quota. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online from October 1 to 15 at the official website, incometaxgujrat.gov.in.

A total of 59 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, and other details below.

Income Tax Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Income Tax Inspector - 2 Posts

Tax Assistant - 26 Posts

MTS - 31 Posts

Income Tax Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

To apply for the post of Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant: The candidates should have their graduation in any discipline from a recognized university/college/institution.

For Multi-Tasking Staff, the candidate should have passed class 10 from a recognized Board.

Income Tax Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Tax Assistant and Multi-Tasking Staff - Maximum 27 years

Income Tax Inspector - Maximum 39 years

Minimum age limit for all posts - 18 years

Income Tax Recruitment 2023: How to apply