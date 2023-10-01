Income Tax Recruitment 2023 against sports quota, apply online from today at incometaxgujarat.gov.in

Income Tax Recruitment 2023 against sports quota: The Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Ahmedabad has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts including Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant, and Multi-Tasking Staff against sports quota. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online from October 1 to 15 at the official website, incometaxgujrat.gov.in.
A total of 59 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, and other details below.
Income Tax Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Income Tax Inspector - 2 Posts
- Tax Assistant - 26 Posts
- MTS - 31 Posts
ALSO READ | SBI PO 2023 extended registration window closing on October 3, apply at sbi.co.in
Income Tax Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- To apply for the post of Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant: The candidates should have their graduation in any discipline from a recognized university/college/institution.
- For Multi-Tasking Staff, the candidate should have passed class 10 from a recognized Board.
Income Tax Recruitment 2023: Age Limit
- Tax Assistant and Multi-Tasking Staff - Maximum 27 years
- Income Tax Inspector - Maximum 39 years
- Minimum age limit for all posts - 18 years
ALSO READ | National Housing Bank Recruitment 2023 for Managerial posts, apply online for 43 vacancies at nhb.org.in
Income Tax Recruitment 2023: How to apply
- Visit the official website of Income Tax Department, incometaxgujarat.gov.in
- Click on the notification link that reads, 'Income Tax Recruitment 2023 against sports quota online link'
- Fill out the details in the application form
- Upload all required documents
- Pay application fee and submit your application form
- Take a printout of the Income Tax Recruitment 2023 application form for future reference