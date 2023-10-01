Sunday, October 01, 2023
     
Income Tax Recruitment 2023 against sports quota, apply online from today at incometaxgujarat.gov.in

The online application process for recruitment in the income tax department is currently open for those who wish to apply through the sports quota. This is an opportunity to become an Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant, or Multi-Tasking Staff. Applications are being accepted starting from today.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: October 01, 2023 14:13 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Representational Image

Income Tax Recruitment 2023 against sports quota: The Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Ahmedabad has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts including Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant, and Multi-Tasking Staff against sports quota. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online from October 1 to 15 at the official website, incometaxgujrat.gov.in. 

A total of 59 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, and other details below. 

Income Tax Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

  • Income Tax Inspector - 2 Posts
  • Tax Assistant - 26 Posts
  • MTS - 31 Posts

Income Tax Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

  • To apply for the post of Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant: The candidates should have their graduation in any discipline from a recognized university/college/institution.
  • For Multi-Tasking Staff, the candidate should have passed class 10 from a recognized Board. 

Income Tax Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

  • Tax Assistant and Multi-Tasking Staff - Maximum 27 years
  • Income Tax Inspector - Maximum 39 years
  • Minimum age limit for all posts - 18 years

Income Tax Recruitment 2023: How to apply

  • Visit the official website of Income Tax Department, incometaxgujarat.gov.in
  • Click on the notification link that reads, 'Income Tax Recruitment 2023 against sports quota online link'
  • Fill out the details in the application form
  • Upload all required documents
  • Pay application fee and submit your application form
  • Take a printout of the Income Tax Recruitment 2023 application form for future reference

