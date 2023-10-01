National Housing Bank Recruitment 2023 for Managerial posts, apply online for 43 vacancies at nhb.org.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV National Housing Bank NHB Officer Recruitment 2023 registration link activated.

National Housing Bank Officer Recruitment 2023: The National Housing Bank has started the online application process for recruitment to the various managerial posts. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at nhb.org.in. A total of 43 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process. The registration process will close on October 18. Candidates can check the details including eligibility, selection criteria, and other details.

National Housing Bank Officer Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

General Manager - 1 Post

Deputy General Manager - 1 Post

Assistant General Manager - 1 Post

Deputy Manager - 4 Posts

Assistant Manager - 17 Posts

Chief Economist - 1 Post

Senior Application Developer - 1 Post

Application Developer - 1 Post

Senior Project Finance Officer - 7 Post

Project Finance Officer - 8 Posts

National Housing Bank Officer Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Chief Economist - Master's in Economics with specialisation in monetary economics or econometrics from a recognized Indian university.

General Manager - Graduate in any discipline with Chartered Accountants.

Deputy General Manager- Chartered Accountant

Assistant General Manager (Economist) - Post Graduate in Economics

Deputy Manager (Economist) - Post Graduate Degree in Economics

Deputy Manager - Post Graduate in Statistics

Senior Project Finance Officer - Officers with minimum 15 years of experience in SCBs/Financial institutions of which minimum 10 years of experience in handling credit/project finance.

Project Finance - Officers with minimum 10 years of experience in SCBs/Financial institutions of which minimum 10 years of experience in handling credit/project finance.

Senior Application Developer (on contract) -B.E. (CS/IT)/B.Tech. (CS/IT)/MCA/Mtech (CS/IT)/B.Sc. (CS/IT)/M.Sc. (CS/IT).

National Housing Bank Officer Recruitment 2023: Selection Criteria

The process for selecting candidates varies by position. Refer to the official notification for more details.

National Housing Bank Officer Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD category will have to pay Rs. 175 while others will pay Rs. 850. Payment can be made through Debit cards, credit cards, internet banking, IMPS, and Cash cards/Mobile wallets.

