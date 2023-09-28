Eastern Railway Recruitment 2023: 3,115 vacancies notified for Apprenticeship post, apply now!

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Eastern Railway Recruitment 2023 online registration begins

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2023: The Eastern Railway has started the online application process for recruitment to the various posts of apprentices in different trades. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online at er.indianrailways.gov.in.

A total of 3,115 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process, out of which 659 vacancies will be filled in the Howrah Division, 440 posts in the Sealdah Division, 138 in the Malda Division, 412 in the Asansol Division, 187 in the Kanchrapara, 612 in the Liluah Workshop, and 67 in the Jamalpur Workshop.

To apply for the aforesaid posts, the minimum qualification required is a 10th pass. Candidates between the ages of 15 and 24 can submit their applications on the official website of Indian Railways. There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per government norms. Candidates can check the easy steps to submit application online below.

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website of Eastern Railway, er.indianrailways.gov.in

Click on the Railway Recruitment Cell option

It will redirect to the notification page where you need to click on the application form

Fill out the application form

Upload the necessary documents, pay application fee, and click on the submit button

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

In order to submit the application online, the candidate will have to submit an application fee of Rs. 100. (For all categories)

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2023: Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done based on a merit list, which will be prepared based on the academic performance of the candidate. The names of the shortlisted candidates will be uploaded to the official website. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification available on the official website.