Indian Army Recruitment 2023: Apply online for technical graduate course-139 at joinindianarmy.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Indian Army Recruitment 2023 online application begins for 30 vacancies.

Indian Army Recruitment 2023, Indian Army TGC 139th Recruitment 2023:The Indian Army has opened online applications for the 139th Technical Graduate Course at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun for Permanent Commission starting in July 2024. Male candidates interested in joining the Indian Army can submit their applications on the official web portal joinindianarmy.nic.in before October 26.

A total of 30 vacancies will be filled up through this recruitment drive. Candidates can check discipline-wise vacancy details, qualifications, experience, and other details below.

ALSO READ | Eastern Railway Recruitment 2023: 3,115 vacancies notified for Apprenticeship post, apply now!

Indian Army Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Civil Engineering - 7 Posts

Computer Science Engineering - 7 Posts

Electrical Engineering - 3 Posts

Electronics Engineering - 4 Posts

Mechanical Engineering - 7 Posts

Misc Engineering - 2 Posts

Indian Army Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidates who have completed or are in the final year of an Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply. Candidates in their final year of engineering studies are required to submit their mark sheets for all semesters/years and evidence of passing their Engineering Degree Exam by July 1, 2024. Additionally, they are expected to produce their Engineering Degree Certificate within 12 weeks from the start of training at the Indian Military Academy (IMA).

Indian Army Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

The candidates should be between the age group of 20 years and 27 years as of July 1, 2024.

Indian Army Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The recruitment process consists of two stages: candidate shortlisting, followed by participation in the SSB interview. The candidates will be categorized by their engineering stream or subject, and the merit list will be prepared based on their marks secured in the SSB interview. Candidates who fulfil the eligibility requirements will be sent joining letters for pre-commissioning training at IMA Dehradun.

Indian Army Recruitment 2023: Salary

Lieutenant- Level 10 (56,100 - 1,77,500)

Captain- Level 10B (61,300-1,93,900)

Major- Level 11 (69,400-2,07,200)

Lieutenant Colonel - Level 12A (1,21,200-2,12,400)

Colonel - Level 13 (1,30,600-2,15,900)

Brigadier - Level 13A (1,39,600-2,17,600)

Major General- Level 14 (1,44,200-2,18,200)

Lieutenant General HAG Scale - Level 15 (1,82,200-2,24,100)

Lieutenant General HAG +Scale - Level 16 (2,05,400-2,24,400)

VCOAS/Army Cdr/Lieutenant General (NFSG) - Level 17 (2,25,000/-(fixed))

COAS- Level 18 (2,50,000/-(fixed))

ALSO READ | BSSC Inter-Level Recruitment 2023: Apply online for more than 11,000 vacancies at onlinebssc.com, details here

Indian Army Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website of the Indian Army, joinindianarmy.nic.in

Click on 'Officers Entry Apply/Login'

Register yourself

After registration, proceed with the application procedure

Be meticulous when completing the application form and ensure that you have uploaded all necessary documents

Finally, pay the application fee before clicking on the 'submit' button

Apply online