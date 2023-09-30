BSSC Inter-Level Recruitment 2023: Apply online for more than 11,000 vacancies at onlinebssc.com, details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BSSC Inter-Level Recruitment 2023 online application link available at onlinebssc.com.

BSSC Inter-Level Recruitment 2023: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission has started the online application process for recruitment to the various posts through the Second Inter-Level Combined Competitive Exam 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by November 11 at onlinebssc.com.

A total of 11,098 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, application procedure and other details below.

BSSC Inter-Level Recruitment 2023: Category-wise Vacancy Breakup

Unreserved (General/UR): 5503 Posts

Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 1201 Posts

Backward Class (BC): 1377 Posts

Extremely Backward Class: 2083 Posts

Scheduled Caste (SC): 1540 Posts

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 91 Posts

Backward Class- Women (BC-W): 404 Posts

BSSC Inter-Level Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates must possess a 10+2 or equivalent degree from a recognized Board.

Age Limit: The age of the candidate should be between the age group of 18 and 38 years. There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved categories.

BSSC Inter-Level Recruitment 2023: Selection Criteria

The selection process for BSSC Inter-Level Recruitment 2023 includes four stages- Prelims, mains, document verification, skill test, applicable for few posts.

BSSC Inter-Level Recruitment 2023: Salary

Lower Class Clerk -Pay Level 2- Rs. 19,900 – Rs. 63,200/-

Revenue Staff - Pay Level 2- Rs. 19,900 – Rs. 63,200/-

Panchayat Secretary- Pay Level 3- Rs. 21,700 – Rs. 69,100/-

Filariasis Inspector, Typist cum Clerk, Assistant Instructor (Typing) - Pay Level 4- Rs. 25,500 – Rs. 81,100/-

BSSC Inter-Level Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online by November 11. The direct link to the online applications can be accessed by clicking on the provided link.