SSC Constable in Delhi Police Exam 2023: Last day today to register for 7,447 vacancies, apply now

SSC Constable in Delhi Police Exam 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conclude the registration process for recruitment to the various posts of Constable in Delhi Police today, September 30. All those who have yet not submitted their applications can do so from the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, the correction window will start on October 3 and conclude on October 4. The exam will be tentatively held in December 2023. This recruitment drive is being done to recruit a total of 7,447 vacancies for different posts.

To apply for the exam, candidates are required to have completed their 10+2 education from a recognized board and hold a valid LMV (motorcycle or Car) driving license on the date of PE & MT. In order to submit their applications online, candidates can easily follow the steps provided below.

SSC Constable in Delhi Police Exam 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in

Register yourself first

Proceed with the application process

Enter your details such as personal details and others

Upload documents, pay an application fee and click on the submit button

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

SSC Constable in Delhi Police Exam 2023: Application fee

To apply, the unreserved category must pay a fee of Rs. 100. However, women candidates, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, and ex-servicemen are exempt from paying the fee. Payment can be made using BHIM UPI, net banking, Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay credit or debit cards.