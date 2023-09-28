SSC Stenographer 2023 exam: Registration begins; check exam date, how to apply and more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC Stenographer 2023 exam registration begun

SSC Stenographer 2023 exam: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the various posts through Stenographer Grade C Exam for year 2020, 2021 and 2022. The candidates who are willing to appear in the SSC Stenographer Grade C exam can register themselves at the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in.

According to the official notification, the last date to apply is October 21. The selection of the candidates will be done through a computer based test which is likely to be held in February-March 2024. The exact date of exam will be communicated in due course of time. Candidates are advised to check the official website for latest updates.

SSC Stenographer 2023 exam: Vacancy Details

A total of 297 vacant seats will be filled through this recruitment drive. Out of which, 127 vacant seats for the recruitment year 2020, 134 for 2021 and 36 for 2022.

SSC Stenographer 2023 exam: Qualification

The candidate should be 12th passed or equivalent from a recognized board or university.

SSC Stenographer 2023 exam: Age Limit

The age of the candidate should not be more than 50 year. There will be relaxation in upper age limit for the reserved category candidates as per government norms. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

SSC Stenographer 2023 exam: How to apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications on or before October 21 through offline mode. The candidates will have to send a printed copy along with all required documents to the Regional Director, Staff Selection Commission (Northern Region), Block No. 12, CGO complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003.