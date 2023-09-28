SSC CHSL Result 2023 out at ssc.nic.in, check roll number wise tier 1 merit list, cut off marks

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC CHSL Result 2023 released at ssc.nic.in.

SSC CHSL Result 2023, SSC CHSL Result 2023 tier 1: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the results of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Tier 1 Exam. Candidates who appeared in the CHSLE Tier 1 2023 can download their results from the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in.

The commission conducted the CHSLE 2023 tier 1 exam from August 2 to 17 at various exam centers across the country. Now, the results have been uploaded to the official website. The candidates can download SSC CHSLE Tier 1 result 2023 by following the easy steps given below.

Candidates should note that the commission has uploaded the result after reviewing the challenges raised by the candidates during the objection window. The marks of the candidates and final answer keys will be uploaded in due course of time. Candidates have been advised to keep a track on the official website for latest updates.

ALSO READ| SBI PO Recruitment 2023: Registration deadline extended till October 3, apply at sbi.co.in

All those who have been shortlisted in the SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam 2023 are eligible to appear in the Tier 2 exam tentatively scheduled to be held on November 2.

SSC CHSL Result 2023 Tier 1: How to download?

Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in

Click on the 'results' tab

It will take you to the new window where you need to select 'CHSL' tab

Then, all the notifications related to SSC CHSL will appear on the screen

Now, you need to click on the notification link that reads, 'Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2023 - List 1, 2, and 3

It will take you to a new PDF

check your roll number and save result for future reference

SSC CHSL Result 2023 Tier 1: Qualifying marks

The candidate should have secure minimum qualifying marks in tier 1 of the exam as follows.

(i) UR: 30%

(ii) OBC/ EWS: 25%

(iii) All other categories: 20%

SSC CHSL Result 2023 Tier 1: When will the final answer keys and marksheet be uploaded?

According to the official notice, the Marks and Final Answer Keys of the candidates will be uploaded on the Commission’s website i.e. ssc. nic.in shortly. Candidates have been advised to check the official website for the latest updates.