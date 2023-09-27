SBI PO Recruitment 2023: Registration deadline extended till October 3, apply at sbi.co.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SBI PO Recruitment 2023 registration last date deferred

SBI PO Recruitment 2023: State Bank of India has extended the registration last date for SBI Probationary Officers (PO) recruitment 2023. Aspiring candidates can now register for the PO recruitment online through the official website-- sbi.co.in till October 3. The application window was initially scheduled to close on September 27.

SBI is conducting the Probationary Officers recruitment to fill over 2,000 vacant posts in the organisation. The preliminary examination is likely to be held in November 2023. Candidates applying for the recruitment process must have completed graduation in any discipline from a recognized university or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.

SBI PO Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Start date of online application: September 7, 2023

Last date to fill in the application form: October 3, 2023

Last date to pay the application fee: October 3, 2023

Last date for printing your application: October 18, 2023

SBI PO prelims admit card download: to be notified soon

SBI PO prelims exam 2023: November 2023

SBI PO Phase 1 result date: November / December 2023

SBI PO Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Visit the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in Go to the 'Careers' portal and click on the link that says, "SBI PO Recruitment 2023 apply online" Complete the basic registration and create login credentials After registration, proceed to fill in the application form, upload documents and pay the fee Submit application and download confirmation page for future reference.

SBI PO Notification 2023: Selection Process

The selection of candidates for Probationary Officers posts will be done through a three-phase process;

Phase 1 - Preliminary Examination

Phase 2 - Main Examination

Phase 3 - Comprise of (i) Psychometric Test (ii) Group Exercise and (iii) Interview