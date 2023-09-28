RPSC RAS prelims admit card 2023 released, check direct link, exam date, pattern, and more

Follow us on Image Source : RPSC RPSC RAS prelims admit card 2023 download link available at SSO portal.

RPSC RAS prelims admit card 2023: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit cards for the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) preliminary exam today, September 28. All those who applied for the prelims exam can download the RPSC RAS prelims admit card from the official website of RPSC, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the official schedule, the commission will conduct the RPSC RAS prelims exam on October 1, 2023, in a single shift - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Apart from this, the commission has also uploaded the RAS prelims exam centre slip on its website, sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC RAS prelims 2023 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website of SSO, ssorajasthan.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'RPSC RAS prelims 2023 admit card' under the candidate's section

It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your application number, date of birth

RPSC RAS prelims 2023 admit card will appear on the screen

Download RPSC RAS prelims admit card and save it for future reference

RPSC RAS prelims 2023: Instructions

All those appearing in the RPSC RAS prelims 2023 exam have been advised to download and take a printout for the admit card for future. Candidates will have to carry a copy of RPSC RAS prelims 2023 admit card while appearing for the exam. Candidates have been advised to report at the exam centre one hour prior to the exam. No candidate will be allowed to after the commencement of the exam.

RPSC RAS prelims 2023 exam pattern

RPSC RAS prelims 2023 exam will be of three hours. The questions in the exam will be asked in multiple choice question format which will be of 200 marks. The difficulty level of the exam will be graduation. The RPSC RAS prelims exam will consist of only one paper. i.e. General Knowledge.

Direct link to download RPSC RAS prelims 2023 exam admit card

What's next?

Those who qualify RPSC RAS prelims exam will be eligible to appear in the mains exam. The details such as exam date and other updates related to the mains exam will be provided in due course of the time.