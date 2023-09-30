SSC CGL 2023: Tier 1 marks, final answer key out at ssc.nic.in, check here

Follow us on Image Source : SSC SSC CGL 2023 Tier 1 marks, final answer key download link available at ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL 2023, SSC CGL 2023 tier 1 marks, SSC CGL 2023 tier 1 final answer key: he Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the final answer key and marks for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier 1 2023 exam. All those who appeared in the exam can download SSC CGL scorecard 2023 and SSC CGL Tier 1 answer key 2023 from the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The commission has uploaded the final answer key and scorecard to ensure greater transparency in the exam system and in the interest of the candidates. The facility to check the answer key and marks will be available till October 13.

How to download SSC CGL Tier 1 marks, final answer key?

Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2023: Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) and Marks.

A PDF will appear on the screen

Scroll down and click on the given link

It will redirect you to the new window

Enter your roll number, password, and click on the login button

SSC CGL Tier 1 marks, final answer key will appear on the screen

Download SSC CGL Tier 1 marks, final answer key and save it for future reference

SSC CGL Tier 1 marks, final answer key direct download link

It is recommended that candidates obtain a hard copy of their final answer Keys, question papers, and scorecard through the official website as it will not be accessible after the designated time limit.

The SSC CGL Tier 1 result was released on September 19th, and the commission also issued the SSC CGL cut-off for the Tier 2 exam. The proposed dates for the Tier 2 exam are from October 25th to October 27th. Candidates can check their SSC CGL Tier 1 marks and final answer key by clicking the link above.