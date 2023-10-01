SBI PO 2023 extended registration window closing on October 3, apply at sbi.co.in

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SBI PO 2023 extended registration window closes soon

SBI PO 2023 extended registration date: The State Bank of India (SBI) will conclude the extended application process for Probationary Officers (PO) soon. Interested and eligible candidates who have yet not submitted their applications can do so at the official website, sbi.co.in.

Initially, the last date was scheduled for September 27 which has now been extended to October 3. All the candidates have been advised to submit the applications as soon as possible to avoid last minute rush on the official website.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2,000 vacancies in different departments of the State Bank of India. The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the prelims, mains and interviews. According to the notification, the SBI PO 2023 Prelims exam will be conducted in the month of November. Detailed information regarding the same will be shared in due course of time.

SBI PO 2023 extended registration: Eligibility

To apply for SBI PO 2023 exam, the candidates should have a graduation degree or its equivalent qualification from a recognized university and the age of the candidate must be between 21 to 30 years as of April 1, 2023. The candidates who are in the final year of their graduation can also apply for the said recruitment, subject to the condition that, if they call for an interview, will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation exam on or before December 31.

SBI PO 2023 extended registration: How to apply?

Visit the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in

Click on the notification link 'SBI PO 2023 registration link' under job opportunities

It will redirect you to the registration window

First, register yourself before proceeding with the application process

After registration, put in your login details and click on the submit button

SBI PO 2023 application will appear on the screen

Download SBI PO 2023 application form and save it for future reference

SBI PO 2023 extended registration fee

Candidates belonging to the General/EWS/OBC category are required to pay Rs. 750/- while the candidates from SC, ST, and PwBD categories do not need to pay any fee.

Direct link to apply online