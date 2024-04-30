Ampere Nexus electric scooter launched in India: Check price, specifications, features

Follow us on Image Source : AMPERE Ampere Nexus electric scooter

Ampere has launched a new electric scooter in India. The newly launched Ampere Nexus electric scooter is the most expensive scooter from the brand. The scooter is the production version of the NXG concept, which was showcased at Auto Expo 2023. It is significantly different from the original concept. The scooter is designed and developed in-house in the company’s factory in Tamil Nadu. Here are all the details you need to know about the Ampere Nexus electric scooter.

Ampere Nexus electric scooter India price

The Ampere Nexus is available in a total of four colours – Zanskar Aqua, Lunar White, Steel Grey, and Indian Red. The scooter is offered in two variants – EX and ST. The base EX variant with LCD is priced at Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom) and the ST variant with TFT display is priced at Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom). As per the company, these prices are introductory and are expected to increase soon. The scooter can now be booked, and deliveries will start at the end of May.

Ampere Nexus electric scooter specifications

The Ampere Nexus scooter is equipped with a 3kWh LFP battery, which provides a certified range of 136km. The power is generated by a mid-mounted motor that produces a peak of 4kWh, and the company claims a top speed of 93kph. The charge time is said to be 3.5 hours, but it is not confirmed whether this is from 0-100 percent. When the battery level drops below 20 percent SOC, the scooter will enter a 'Limp home' mode.

The scooter is available with either a 6.2-inch LCD or a large 7-inch color touchscreen display that can be controlled by unique switchgear on both sides of the handlebar. The scooter has Bluetooth connectivity and full LED lighting. There are five riding modes and a hill-hold function.

Suspension is handled by a telescopic front fork and dual rear shock absorbers. The front brake is a disc brake, and the rear brake is a drum brake. The scooter runs on 12-inch wheels with 90/90 section tyres at both ends. The company claims a unique hybrid swingarm design that also houses the motor drivetrain.

