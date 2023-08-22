SSC MTS admit card 2023 released for central, north eastern, and north western regions, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY ssc mts admit card 2023 available on regional websites.

SSC MTS admit card 2023, SSC MTS admit card 2023 download link: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for tier 1 exam for central, north eastern, north western. The candidates who applied for the exam within the said regions can download their call letters from the official regional websites.

According to the official schedule, The Tier I examination for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, And Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) will be conducted from September 1 to 14 at various exam centres across the country. The admit cards for three regions have been uploaded on their official website. The rest regions admit card will be uploaded in due course of the time. Candidates can download SSC MTS admit card 2023 followed by the easy steps given below.

SSC MTS admit card 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of SSC Click on the notification link that reads, 'SSC MTS admit card 2023' It will take you to the login page where you need to login with the roll number, date of birth and others SSC MTS admit card 2023 will appear on the screen Download and save SSC MTS admit card 2023 for future reference

SSC MTS admit card 2023 direct download link (Central Region)

SSC MTS admit card 2023 North Eastern Region

SSC MTS 2023 Admit Card for North Western region

Candidates appearing in the SSC MTS Tier 1 2023 have been advised to carry their call letters at the exam centre on the day of the exam along with the orginal valid photo Identity card proof like an aadhaar card, voter ID, passport, driving licence, etc. Candidates can download SSC MTS Tier 1 admit card 2023 directly by clicking on the above link.