SSC CPO Recruitment 2024 Notification out: How to fill application form for 4,187 SI in Delhi Police and CAPF

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SSC CPO Recruitment 2024 Notification out

SSC CPO Recruitment 2024 Notification Out: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts of Sub Inspectors in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) positions. The registration procedure for the same has been started at the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in. The last date for submission of the application procedure is March 28. However, the application fee can be remitted by March 29. The correction window and online payment correction window will remain open till March 30 and March 31 till 11.00 pm.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 4,187 vacancies for the post of Sub Inspector Post. Out of which, 125 vacancies are reserved for Male candidates in Delhi Police, 61 are for Female candidates in Delhi Police, 4,0001 are reserved for male candidates for the post of GD Sub Inspector in CAPF and 308 are for Sub Inspector GD in CAPFs - female. Eligible candidates are advised to carefully check the details specified in the advertisement and submit their application form within the timeline. Candidates can check the eligibility, how to apply, and other details about the recruitment procedure below.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidate must hold a Bachelor's degree from a recognized university or its equivalent. Candidates can check the official notification link pasted below for more details.

Age Limit - The candidate applying for the aforementioned posts should be between the age group of 20 and 25 years as of August 1. There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms.

How to apply?

Candidates are required to visit the official website, ssc.gov.in

Click on the apply tab available in the quick links

Now, click on the notification link that reads, 'Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination,2024'

Register as a new user and create a username, password

After the generation of credentials, log in with a username, password, and captcha and click on 'login'

Fill out the application form carefully

Upload the necessary documents, pay an application fee and click on 'submit' button

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Application Fee

Fee payable: Rs.100/- (Rupees One Hundred only).

Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

Direct link to apply online

More Police Jobs THIS month

Kolkata Police Recruitment 2024: WBPRB starts registration process for 3,734 Constables/Lady Constable Posts

Punjab Police Recruitment 2024: Notification Released for 1,746 Constable Posts, Apply online from March 14