Punjab Police Recruitment 2024: Notification Released for 1,746 Constable Posts, Apply online from March 14

Punjab Police Recruitment 2024 Notification Released

Punjab Police Recruitment 2024: The Punjab Police has released a notification for recruitment for the post of police constable in district and armed cadre of Punjab Police 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can submit application forms from March 14 to April 4. A total of 1,746 Constable vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment procedure. The selection of the candidates shall be on the basis of their respective merit based strictly on the basis of marks obtained in the paper 1 (CBT) and normalistation and indicated preference of cadre, against available category wise vacancies.

Eligibility

The candidate should be a citizen of India.

Age Limit

Minimum age as on January 1st, 2024 - 18 years.

Maximum age as on January 1st, 2024 - 28 years.

Note: There will be age relaxation up to five years for the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes, who are residents of Punjab. For more details, check the official notification.

Qualification:

To apply for the post of constable, the candidate should have passed 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognized Education Board/University.

Pay Scale

As per the notification, the shortlisted candidates will get a salary of Rs. 19,900/- per month for three years from the date of joining.

Selection Criteria

The selection process involves various parameters including Common Application Form (CAF) and Common Computer Based (CBT) process followed by Physical Screening Test (PST) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT). Those who qualify in the first stage of the selection procedure will be called for further recruitment procedure.

Stage 1 will consist of two common Computer Based Test (CBT), multiple Choice Question (MCQ) type Paper viz. Paper-I and Paper-II, of which Paper-II shall be qualifying in nature.

Stage 2 will consist of Physical Screening Test (PST) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT). Both Physical Screening Test and Physical Measurement Test shall be qualifying in nature.

Stage 3 will consist of Document Scrutiny.

How to apply?

Interested candidates can submit applications at the official website of Punjab Police, https://iur.ls/punjabpolicerecruitment2024. Candidates would be first required to fill a registration form followed by the Application Form, which in turn would be linked to the fee payment gateway. The facility of filling application forms will be available till April 4.

Documents Required