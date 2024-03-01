Kolkata Police Recruitment 2024: WBPRB starts registration process for 3,734 Constables/Lady Constable Posts

Follow us on Image Source : WBPRB Kolkata Police Constable Recruitment 2024 online application begins

WB Police Recruitment 2024: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has started the registration process for recruitment to the post of Constables/ Lady Constables in Kolkata Police - 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can submit application forms online from today, March 1 at the official website, wbpolice.gov.in. The last date for submission of the online application is March 29.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 3,734 Constables/Lady Constable Posts in Kolkata police. The candidates will be selected based on their performance in the Prelims written test, which will act as a screening exam followed by the Physical Measurement, Physical Efficiency Test, Final Written Exam, and Interview. Candidates can check the eligibility, how to apply, and other details below.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

To apply for the above posts, the candidate should have passed the Madyamik exam from the WBBSE or West Bengal of secondary education or equivalent.

Age Limit - The candidate should not be less than 18 years old and must not be more than 30 years old as on January 1. The upper age limit shall be relaxable by 5 years in case of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes candidates, by 3 years in case of other backward classes A and other backward classes B candidates, by 3 years in case of third gender/transgender persons, and 5 years in case of civic volunteers.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board, prb.wb.gov.in

Click on 'Recruitment'

Click on the notification link that reads, ' Constables/Lady Constables in KP 2024 online form'

It will redirect you to the new window

Now, click on the 'Post of Constables/Lady Constables in KP 2024' link flashing under ongoing recruitment

Now, click on the 'apply online'

It will redirect you to a login window

Now, you need to register as a new user

Create credentials by providing email ID, mobile number

On successful registration, fill out the application form

Upload documents, make a payment of the application fee and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Application Fee

All categories except Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (of West Bengal only) - Rs. 170/-

Scheduled Caste (West Bengal only)- Rs. 20/-

Scheduled Tribe (West Bengal only)- Rs. 20/-

Direct link to apply online