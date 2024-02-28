Kolkata Police Constable Recruitment 2024 Notification OUT for 3,734 vacancies- Apply Online from March 1st

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Kolkata Police Constable Recruitment 2024 Notification released

Kolkata Police Constable Recruitment 2024: The West Bengal Police Recruitment (WBPRB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of constable/lady constables in Kolkata Police 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can submit application forms from March 1 to March 29. No application forms will be submitted after the due course of time. However, the editing window will be available for the candidates who want to rectify their personal information already submitted in their application form. This facility will remain open from April 1 to 7.

Vacancies and Eligibility

This recruitment drive is being conducted to recruit 3,734 vacancies in various government organizations. To apply for the above posts, the candidate should have passed the Madhyamik Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent. The age of the candidate should not be less than 18 years old and more than 30 years as on January 1. There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates.

How to apply?

Candidates who are willing to apply for the aforementioned posts are required to follow the simple steps given below.

1. Visit the official website, prb.wb.gov.in; West Bengal Police (wbpolice.gov.in) or Kolkata Police (kolkatapolice.gov.in).

2. Click on the 'apply online'

3. Select exam

4. It will redirect you to the application form

5. Fill out the application form providing all required information

6. Upload documents, and make payment of the application fee

7. Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Documents Required

Recent Photo (Not more than 3 months old) facing forward and looking straight into the camera

Must be on a white background

The signature of the candidate must contain the full name and surname of the candidate (5 KB- 20 KB)

Photograph and Signature (4.5 CM HEIGHT X 3.5 CM WIDTH)

