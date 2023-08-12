SSC CHSL 2023 tier 2 final answer key out on ssc.nic.in, here's easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC CHSL 2023 tier 2 final answer key link available on ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL 2023 tier 2 final answer key: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam 2022. The candidates who appeared in the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam can download their final answer key from the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in.

The facility of downloadingSSC CHSL 2023 tier 2 final answer key will be available from August 11 to August 25. Candidates have been advised to take a printout of their respective Final AnswerKeys along with respective Question Paper as well as scorecard since the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit.

ALSO READ | India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 30,041 vacancies by August 23, opportunity for 10th pass

SSC CHSL 2023 tier 2 final answer key: How to download?

Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022 (Tier-II) : Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) and Marks' A PDF will appear on the screen Click on the provided link given in the PDF Enter your roll number, password and click on login button SSC CHSL 2023 tier 2 final answer key will appear on the screen Take a printout of the SSC CHSL 2023 tier 2 final answer key for future reference

SSC CHSL 2023 tier 2 final answer key direct download link

ALSO READ | ​Supreme Court upholds BTC eligibility for primary teachers, BEd excluded from Level-1 teaching jobs

The commission has also uploaded the marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates on the Commission’s website i.e. ssc.nic.in. Candidates may also check their individual marks from August 11 to September 10 by logging-in through their Registered ID and Password on the websiteof theCommission. The candidates can directly access to the SSC CHSL 2023 tier 2 final answer key link by clicking on the above link.