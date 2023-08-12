India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 30,041 vacancies by August 23, opportunity for 10th pass

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 online applications available at www.indiapost.gov.in

India Post GDS recruitment 2023, India Post Recruitment, Sarkari Naukri, Vacancies for 10th pass: India Post has released a recruitment notification for recruitment to the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS), Assistant Brand Post Master, Branch Post Master. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online latest by August 23. The application forms will be available at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

According to the official schedule, the correction window will be available from August 24 to 26. The candidates can submit their applications online at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. This drive is being done to recruit 30, 041 vacancies under the Ministry of Communications, and operates in 23 postal circles in India.

ALSO READ | ​Supreme Court upholds BTC eligibility for primary teachers, BEd excluded from Level-1 teaching jobs

India Post GDS recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the above posts, the candidate should be at least class 10th passed and should have English and Maths as core subject. The applicant should have a valid certificate also from a recognised university. The age criteria of the candidate must be between 18 years and 40 years. There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category.

India Post GDS recruitment 2023 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be based on the marks secured by the applicant in the class 10. After the appointment, the candidates will get a salary from Rs 10,000 to Rs 29,380, depending on the posts.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website of India Post, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in Register yourself on the portal Upload documents, pay application fee, if applicable Take a printout of the application form and save it for future reference

ALSO READ | Bihar STET 2023 notification is out; registration begins at bsebstet.com, Check eligibility, how to apply,more

India Post GDS recruitment 2023 Application Fee

In order to submit the India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 online applications, the candidates will have to pay Rs. 100 as an application fee if belonging to the general category while there is no fee for other category applicants including SC/ST/Women/PwD/NA.