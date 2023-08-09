Bihar STET 2023 notification is out; registration begins at bsebstet.com, Check eligibility, how to apply,more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Bihar STET 2023 registration begins

Bihar STET 2023 notification, Bihar STET 2023 application form, Bihar STET 2023 exam date: The Bihar School Examination Board has released the Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) 2023 notification. All those who wish to appear in the Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) 2023 can submit their registrations at the official website of bsebstet.com. The last date to submit the applications are August 23.

The date of Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) 2023 will be communicated in due course of the time. There will be two different exams- paper 1 for secondary teachers and paper 2 for senior secondary teachers. The scores will be used to hire teachers at secondary and upper secondary levels.

Bihar STET 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website of Bihar STET, bsebstet.com Click on the registration link First register yourself and generate username and password Proceed for application form, pay application fee and fill out the application form Upload all required documents Review application form Take a printout of the Bihar STET 2023 application form for future reference

Bihar STET 2023: Application Fee

For paper 1 and paper 2, candidates belonging from general category, economically weaker sections (EWS), Backward Classes (BC), and Extremly Backward Classes (EBC) will have to pay Rs. 960 and Rs. 1,440 respectively. While the reserved category (SC/ST/PH) candidates will have to pay Rs. 760 for paper 1 and for paper 2, Rs. 1,140.

Bihar BSEB STET Eligibility 2023

For Paper 1: The candidate must be graduate passed with 50% marks along with B.Ed. exam or master degree in related subject and B.Ed. exam passed or bachelor degree/master degree with minimum 45% marks with B.Ed. or 4 year course (B.A./B.Ed./B.Sc./B.Ed.) exam passed.

For paper 2: The candidate should have master's degree in related subject with 50 percent marks and B.Ed. exam/B.A. B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed. passed or Master Degree with minimum 45% marks with B.Ed. or Master degree with 55% marks and 4 year B.Ed. M.Ed. course.

Bihar BSEB STET 2023: List of documents