DSSSB Recruitment 2023: 1841 vacancies notified for TGT, PGT and other posts, apply online from Aug 17

DSSSB Recruitment 2023, DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2023, DSSSB Vacancy 2023: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the notification for recruitment to the various posts including Trained Graduate Teachers, Post Graduate Teachers, Laboratory Assistant and others. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online from August 17 and the last date of submission of applicaiton form is September 15. The application forms will be available at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

A total of 1841 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process out of which, 47 are for PGT, 6 are for TGT Computer Science, 581 for TGT Special, 182 for Music Teacher and 1025 vacancies are for Non-Teaching Staff. Candidates can check eligibility, selection criteria and other details below.

DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteira

Trained Graduate Teacher (Special Education Teacher)- Graduate holding B.Ed. degree in Special Education or B.Ed. with two years Diploma in Special Education or Post Graduate Professional Diploma in Special Education are eligible to apply. They must have also qualified CTET PGT - Master's degree in any discipline and degree/diploma in training education TGT computer science - Bachelor's Degree in Computer Application Form or Graduation in Computer Science or B.E/B.Tech. or Graduation. Music Teacher - B.A. Degree with a qualification in Music.

Note: Candidates have been advised to refer to the official notification to know more about subjectwise qualification

DSSSB Recuritment 2023: Age Limit

PGT - 36 years TGT computer science - 32 years TGT special - 30 years Music Teacher - 32 years

DSSSB Recuritment 2023: How to apply

Candidates are required to apply online at dsssb.delhi.gov.in from August 17 to September 17, 2023.

DSSSB Recuritment 2023: Application Form

To apply online at DSSSB Recuritment 2023, a candidate will have to remit the application fee of Rs. 100/- whereas the candidates from SC/ST/PwD/Ex-Servicemen category are exempted from paying any application fees.