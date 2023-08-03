Join Indian Navy notifies vacancy for SSC IT January 2024 batch; Eligibility criteria, selection details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Join Indian Navy SSC IT January 2024 batch notification OUT

Indian Navy SSC IT Notification: Join Indian Navy has released notification for recruitment to the post of Short Service Commission (SSC) Information Technology, or SSC IT. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the Indian Navy SSC IT (Executive Branch) – January 2024 course through the official website-- joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The Indian Navy SSC IT 2024 application process will start on August 4 and the last date to fill in the online application form is August 20, 2023. A total of 35 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process. Shortlisting of applications will be based on normalised marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree. Marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree will be normalised.

Selected candidates will be appointed to Short Service Commission initially for 10 years, extendable by a minimum of 4 years in two terms of two years each. This extension is subject to service requirements, performance, medical eligibility and willingness of the candidates, said an official statement.

ALSO READ | Govt Job After 10th: India Post rolls out vacancy 30,041 GDS posts, selection based on merit list

ALSO READ | SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Recruitment 2023 notification OUT, apply for 1,207 posts at ssc.nic.in

Who can apply?

Explain that candidates born between January 1999 and 2004 can apply for this post. Please inform that a candidate with at least 60 percent marks in class 10 or 12 and any one of these educational qualifications with minimum 60 percent marks can apply for these vacancies:

(A) MSc/BE/BTech/MTech (Computer Science/Computer Science & Engineering/Computer Engineering/Information Technology/Software Systems/Cyber Security/System Administration & Networking/Computer Systems & Networking/Data Analytics/Artificial Intelligence)

(B) MCA with BCA/BSc (Computer Science/Information Technology).