Govt Job After 10th: India Post rolls out vacancy 30,041 GDS posts, selection based on merit list

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: The Indian Postal Department has announced vacancies for recruitment to the post of Gramin Dak Sevak. This recruitment process will be held to fill a total of 30,041 vacancies across the country including 3,084 posts for Uttar Pradesh Circle, 2,300 posts for Bihar, 721 posts for Chhattisgarh, 2,031 posts for Rajasthan, 1,565 posts for Madhya Pradesh states.

Candidates who are willing to apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 can fill in the application form online by visiting the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The application process has started today, August 2 and will conclude on August 23, 2023.

India Post GDS Vacancy: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for India Post GDS recruitment should have passed class 10th from a recognized school education board. Along with this, candidates should have also cleared class 10 in Maths, local language and English.

Age Limit

The minimum age of the candidates applying for these posts should be 18 years and maximum age should be 40 years.

Application fee

General and OBC category candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as application fee. While, there is no fee for SC, ST and female candidates.

Salary

Salary is different for these posts. 12,000 to Rs 29,380 will be available after selection on BPM post. Whereas, for the post of ABPM / Dak Sevak will receive salary upto Rs 10,000 to Rs 24,470.