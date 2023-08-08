TNUSRB Constable Recruitment 2023: More than 3,000 vacancies to be recruited, application begins on Aug 18

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TNUSRB Constable Recruitment 2023 Notification out

TNUSRB Constable Recruitment 2023, TNUSRB Constable Recruitment 2023 Notification: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Staff Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) is going to start the registration window for recruitment to the various posts for constable, jail warder and fireman. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at the official website of TNUSRB, tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

A total of 3, 359 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process out of which 2,576 vacancies are for male candidates and 783 are for female candidats. Candidates can check the eligibility, how to apply and other details below.

ALSO READ | DSSSB Recruitment 2023: 1841 vacancies notified for TGT, PGT and other posts, apply online from Aug 17

TNUSRB Constable Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website of TNUSRB, tnusrb.tn.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'TNUSRB Constable Recruitment 2023' It will take you to the registration window where you need to register yourself first Then, login with your credientials and proceed for application process Upload documents, pay application fee and click on submit View and download TNUSRB Constable Recruitment 2023 for future reference

ALSO READ | Govt Job After 10th: India Post rolls out vacancy 30,041 GDS posts, selection based on merit list

TNUSRB Constable Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

While submitting the application forms, the candidates will have to pay an exam fee of Rs. 500/-. If the Police Departmental candidates apply for both under open quota and departmental quota, they will have to pay Rs. 1000/- as exam fee, which shall be paid either through SBI cash challan or online payment. Candidates have been advised to check the important details regarding the recruitment process in the povided link of PDF.