Supreme Court upholds BTC eligibility for primary teachers, BEd excluded from Level-1 teaching jobs

The Supreme Court, on Friday, upheld the decision of Rajasthan High Court on BTC vs B.Ed dispute regarding REET level 1 teacher recruitment. The apex court in its judgment stated that now only BTC Diploma holders will be eligible for Level-1 (Third Grade Teacher Recruitment Examination).

While B.Ed candidates will no longer be eligible to apply for primary teachers recruitment (classes 1 to 5). This order of the Supreme Court has given a big blow to the BEd degree holders across the country and will affect other states as well.

A bench of Justice Anirudh Bose and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia has given its verdict in this regard. Along with this, the Supreme Court has also quashed the Central Government's notification dated May 30, 2018, in which the government has mentioned that BEd degree holders were also considered eligible for REET level-1. The whole controversy was created only after this notification of NCTE.

BTC Diploma holders approached the High Court

This notification of NCTE was challenged by the BTC Diploma holders in the Rajasthan High Court. After which the High Court had considered only Diploma holders eligible for Level 1. Now the Supreme Court has also approved this decision of the Rajasthan HC. After this decision, only BTC candidates will be able to become teachers in primary schools.