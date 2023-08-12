Saturday, August 12, 2023
     
DRDO Recruitment 2023: Vacancies roll out for 204 Scientist 'B' posts, Engineering graduates can apply

Eligible candidates can submit the application form online at drdo.gov.in by August 31.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava @SriAdarsh_Voice New Delhi Published on: August 12, 2023 10:48 IST
DRDO Recruitment 2023: Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has recently issued a notification for recruitment to the post of Scientist 'B'. As per the notification, DRDO will fill a total of 204 posts for Scientist 'B' in various departments through this recruitment process. Eligible and interested candidates can submit the application form online at drdo.gov.in by August 31.

DRDO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 204 vacancies, out of which 181 vacancies are for Scientist 'B' posts in DRDO, 11 vacancies are for Scientist 'B' posts in DST, 6 vacancies are for Scientist/Engineer in ADA' B' posts and 6 vacancies are for Scientist 'B' posts in CME.

DRDO Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

The upper age for unreserved category candidates is 35 years. For OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) candidates maximum age should be 38 years. For SC/ST category, the maximum age of the candidates should be 40 years.

DRDO Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Male candidates belonging to General (UR), EWS and OBC categories have to pay a non-transferable, non-refundable application fee of Rs 100. SC, ST, PWD and women candidates will not have to pay any application fee.

DRDO Recruitment 2023: Steps to Apply

  1. First of all visit the official website at rac.gov.in or drdo.gov.in
  2. Find and click on the “Advt. no. 145 for 204 vacancies of Scientist 'B' in DRDO, ADA, DST and CME" link
  3. Go to the registration link and fill in the application form as instructed
  4. Upload all the required documents and pay the application fee
  5. Finally, submit the application form and take a printout for future needs.

