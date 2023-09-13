SSB Odisha Lecturer Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 1,065 vacancies at ssbodisha.ac.in, Check how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Apply online for 1,065 vacancies of Lecturer at Staff Selection Board (SSB), Odisha.

SSB Odisha Lecturer Recruitment 2023, SSB Odisha 2023 apply online: The Staff Selection Board (SSB), Odisha has released a notification for recruitment to the post of lecturer (DP Post) in different subjects in Non-government-aided colleges in Odisha. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online at ssbodisha.ac.in between September 11 and October 13.

A total of 1,065 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process. The selection of the candidates will be done based on the written test, career, and a viva-voce test. Candidates can check details such as educational qualifications, how to apply, application fee and other details below.

SSB Odisha Lecturer Recruitment 2023: Important dates

Opening Date and Time for Online Registration and Payment of Examination Fee: September 11

Closing Date and Time for Online Registration and Payment of Examination Fee: October 13

SSB Odisha Lecturer Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidates possessing a Master's Degree in the subject concerned are eligible to apply for this recruitment drive.

Age Limit: The age of the candidates should be between the age groups of 21 and 42 years. The upper age limit will be relaxed for candidates who fall within the reserved category.

SSB Odisha Lecturer Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Visit the official website of SSB, Odisha, ssbodisha.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'SSB Odisha Lecturer Recruitment 2023 application Form.

First, register yourself using a valid mobile number and email address

After completion of the registration, proceed with the application form

Fill out the details, such as academic qualification, name and other details

Upload documents, pay application fee and click submit.

SSB Odisha Lecturer Recruitment 2023 application form will appear on the screen

Download SSB Odisha Lecturer Recruitment 2023 application form and save it for future reference

SSB Odisha Lecturer Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay Rs. 500 as an application fee, while it is Rs. 200 for reserved category candidates.

SSB Odisha Lecturer Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The selection process will be done in three steps: a written test, career, and viva voice. The selection process carries 200 marks. The written test will be 150 marks, the career assessment will be of 25 marks, and the viva-voce will be of 25 marks.

SSB Odisha Lecturer Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale

Rs. 44,900/- to Rs. 1,42,400/- (as per Pay Matrix -Level 10)

SSB Odisha Lecturer Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Total number of posts: 1065

Anthropology: 2 Posts

Bio-Technology: 1 Post

Botany: 51 Posts

Chemistry: 75 Posts

Commerce: 73 Posts

Economics: 146 Posts

Education: 56 Posts

English: 115 Posts

Geography: 4 Posts

Geology: 4 Posts

Hindi: 4 Posts

History: 71 Posts

Home Science: 10 Posts

IRPM: 2 Posts

Law: 1 Post

Library and Information Science: 1 Post

Logic & Philosophy: 37 Posts

Mathematics: 52 Posts

Odia: 49 Posts

Physics: 54 Posts

Political Science: -146 Posts

Psychology: 12 Posts

Sanskrit: 37 Posts

Sociology: 18 Posts

Statistics: 4 Posts

Telugu: 1 Post

Urdu: 1 Post

Zoology: 38 Posts

Direct link to apply online