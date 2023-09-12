UPSSSC recruitment 2023: Apply Online for more than 3000 vacancies from today, check eligibility, how to apply

UPSSSC recruitment 2023, UPSSSC Junior Assistant Recruitment 2023: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Assistant, Junior Clerks and Assistant Level- III. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online from today onwards, September 12. The last date for submission of application is October 10.
A total of 3831 vacancies for the post of Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk and Assistant Level-2. Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in their preliminary eligibility test (PET 2022). Candidates can check how to apply, vacancies, qualification, and other details below.
UPSSSC recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
UR -1889
SC- 770
ST -83
OBC - 763
EWS- 326
Total - 3831
UPSSSC recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidates should have passed 12th exam from a recognized board with CCC/equivalent exam. The candidates must have UPSSSC PET 2022 scorecard. The typing speed of the candidate should be at least 25 word per minute in Hindi and 30 word per minute in English.
UPSSSC recruitment 2023: Age Limit
The age of the candidate should be between the age group of 18 and 40 years old as on July 1. There will be age relaxation for the candidates beloning to the reserved category. Candidates have been advised to read the official notification for more details.
UPSSSC recruitment 2023: Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the written text, typing test, medical exam and document verification. Those who will qualify in the written test will be called for further recruitment process.
UPSSSC recruitment 2023: Pay Scale
The candidates applying to the post of Junior Assistant will get a salary in the Pay Metrix Level – 3 (Rs. 21,700 – 69,100/-).
UPSSSC recruitment 2023: How to apply?
- Visit the official website of UPSSSC, upssc.gov.in
- Click on the UPSSSC recruitment 2023 online application link available on the homepage
- It will redirect you to the new page
- Now, you need to register yourself first
- On successful registration, proceed with the application process
- Fill out the details, upload documents
- Cross check the application form and pay fee
- Take a printout of the application form for future reference
UPSSSC recruitment 2023: Application Fee
The candidates applying for the aforesaid recruitment process are required to pay Rs. 25 as registration fee.