UPSSSC recruitment 2023: Apply Online for more than 3000 vacancies from today, check eligibility, how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Upsssc recruitment 2023: Apply online for 3800+ vacancies at upssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC recruitment 2023, UPSSSC Junior Assistant Recruitment 2023: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Assistant, Junior Clerks and Assistant Level- III. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online from today onwards, September 12. The last date for submission of application is October 10.

A total of 3831 vacancies for the post of Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk and Assistant Level-2. Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in their preliminary eligibility test (PET 2022). Candidates can check how to apply, vacancies, qualification, and other details below.

UPSSSC recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

UR -1889

SC- 770

ST -83

OBC - 763

EWS- 326

Total - 3831

UPSSSC recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates should have passed 12th exam from a recognized board with CCC/equivalent exam. The candidates must have UPSSSC PET 2022 scorecard. The typing speed of the candidate should be at least 25 word per minute in Hindi and 30 word per minute in English.

UPSSSC recruitment 2023: Age Limit

The age of the candidate should be between the age group of 18 and 40 years old as on July 1. There will be age relaxation for the candidates beloning to the reserved category. Candidates have been advised to read the official notification for more details.

UPSSSC recruitment 2023: Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the written text, typing test, medical exam and document verification. Those who will qualify in the written test will be called for further recruitment process.

UPSSSC recruitment 2023: Pay Scale

The candidates applying to the post of Junior Assistant will get a salary in the Pay Metrix Level – 3 (Rs. 21,700 – 69,100/-).

UPSSSC recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website of UPSSSC, upssc.gov.in

Click on the UPSSSC recruitment 2023 online application link available on the homepage

It will redirect you to the new page

Now, you need to register yourself first

On successful registration, proceed with the application process

Fill out the details, upload documents

Cross check the application form and pay fee

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

UPSSSC recruitment 2023: Application Fee

The candidates applying for the aforesaid recruitment process are required to pay Rs. 25 as registration fee.