SAIL Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 85 Attendant cum Technician Posts, check eligibility and how to apply

SAIL Recruitment 2023 online applications are underway. Job seekers can submit applications for the post of Attendant cum Technician Posts through online mode on or before November 25. Candidates can check the essential details such as registration process, application fee and other details below.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: November 06, 2023 19:43 IST
SAIL Recruitment 2023: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Attendant-cum Technician. Prospective candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can complete and submit their applications online. The deadline for application submissions is November 25.  The application form is accessible at sailcareers.com. 

A total of 85 vacancies for the post of Attendant cum Technician will be recruited. Candidates can check the eligibility, selection criteria, and other details below. 

SAIL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Break up

  • UR - 35 Posts
  • SC - 10 Posts
  • ST - 22 Posts
  • OBC - 10 Posts
  • EWS - 8 Posts

PwD

  • OH - 4 Posts
  • HH - 1 Post
  • VH - 11 Posts
  • Others - 2 Post
  • ESM - 12 Posts

SAIL Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 

Candidates should have passed Matriculation and completed apprenticeship training of a minimum one-year duration in designated trade from an integrated steel plant and a National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) issued by the National Council for Vocational Training.

Age Limit - Maximum 28 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved categories as per government norms) 

SAIL Recruitment 2023: Salary

Rs. 25,070/-3% to Rs. 35, 070/-

SAIL Recruitment 2023: Selection Criteria

Candidates will be chosen based on their performance in an online test or a skill test.

SAIL Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Eligible and interested candidates can submit applications online on or before November 25.No other means/mode of application will be accepted.

SAIL Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

General, EWS and OBC candidates - Rs. 300/-
SC/ST/PwBD/Departmental/ ESM candidates - Rs. 100/-

