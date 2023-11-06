Delhi Judicial Service exam 2023 notification released, apply online from tomorrow, details here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Delhi Judicial Service exam 2023 application form

Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2023 notification: The High Court of Delhi has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts through the Judicial Service Exam for the year 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online from November 7 onwards. The last date for submission of application form is November 22.

Delhi Judicial Service exam 2023 is scheduled to be held on December 10 from 11 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded in due course of time. Candidates can check the essential details such as the application process, application fee, and other details below.

Delhi Judicial Service exam 2023: Vacancy Details

A total of 53 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Of these, 34 vacancies are for the General Category, 5 vacancies are for the Scheduled Caste category and 14 vacancies are for the Scheduled Tribe category.

Delhi Judicial Service exam 2023: Eligibility Criteria

1. The candidate should be a citizen of India

2. The candidate practicing as an Advocate in India or a person qualified to be admitted as an advocate under the Advocates Act 1962.

3. The age of the candidate should not be more than 32 years of age on the first day of January of the year in which the applicants for appointment are invited.

Delhi Judicial Service exam 2023: How to apply

The candidates can submit their applications online through the official website of the High Court of Delhi, delhihighcourt.nic.in between November 7 and 22.

Delhi Judicial Service exam 2023: Application Fee

The fee for candidates from the general category is Rs. 1500, while candidates from the reserved category need to pay Rs. 400.

Delhi Judicial Service exam 2023: Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidate will be done based on their performance in the prelims, mains, and viva voce. Eligibility will be carefully assessed in the following stage of the process. If on verification at any time before or after the preliminary exam, mains and viva voce. If it is found that they do not fulfill any of the eligibility conditions, their candidature for the exam shall stand cancelled without any notice.

Read Official Notice