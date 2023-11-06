Monday, November 06, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Jobs
  4. UPSSSC PET 2023 answer key expected today at upsssc.gov.in, check latest updates

UPSSSC PET 2023 answer key expected today at upsssc.gov.in, check latest updates

UPSSSC PET 2023 answer key will be released soon on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC). Candidates who appeared in Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2023 will raise objections if any against the answer keys within the stipulated timeline.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: November 06, 2023 11:34 IST
UPSSSC PET 2023 answer key, UPSSSC PET 2023 answer key PDF, UPSSSC PET 2023 answer key download
Image Source : FILE UPSSSC PET 2023 answer key soon

UPSSSC PET 2023 answer key: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will soon release the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2023 answer key. According to the media reports, the answer keys for the same will be uploaded today, November 6, 2023. However, the commission has yet not given any confirmation in this regard. Once it is out, the candidates will be able to download UPSSC PET 2023 answer keys from the official website of UPSSSC, upsssc.gov.in. 

After the release of the UPSSSC PET 2023 answer key, the candidates will be able to raise objections against the UPSSSC PET 2023 answer keys within the stipulated timeline. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download UPSSSC PET 2023 answer key.

How to download UPSSSC PET 2023 answer key?

  • Visit the official website of UPSSSC, upsssc.gov.in
  • Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPSSSC PET 2023 answer key'
  • It will redirect you to a new window where you need to select the date of the exam when you appeared for
  • UPSSSC PET 2023 answer key will display on the screen
  • Download UPSSSC PET 2023 answer key and save it for future reference

The commission conducted the UPSSSC PET 2023 exam on October 29 and 28 at various exam centres across the state. The exam was conducted in two shifts on both days - Morning (10 am to 12 noon) and Afternoon (3 pm to 5 pm). According to the reports, 38 per cent of examinees did not complete the exam on the first day. A total of 1,003,768 candidates were scheduled for both shifts but only 623,732 candidates took part in the exam. 

How to calculate UPSSSC PET 2023 scores using answer key?

According to the official notification, the candidates can calculate their approximate scores and assess their performance by using a marking scheme. Candidates must compare their answers to the correct answers provided in the answer key. For each correct answer, one mark will be awarded whereas 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jobs

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Jobs News

Latest News