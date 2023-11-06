UPSSSC PET 2023 answer key expected today at upsssc.gov.in, check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPSSSC PET 2023 answer key soon

UPSSSC PET 2023 answer key: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will soon release the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2023 answer key. According to the media reports, the answer keys for the same will be uploaded today, November 6, 2023. However, the commission has yet not given any confirmation in this regard. Once it is out, the candidates will be able to download UPSSC PET 2023 answer keys from the official website of UPSSSC, upsssc.gov.in.

After the release of the UPSSSC PET 2023 answer key, the candidates will be able to raise objections against the UPSSSC PET 2023 answer keys within the stipulated timeline. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download UPSSSC PET 2023 answer key.

How to download UPSSSC PET 2023 answer key?

Visit the official website of UPSSSC, upsssc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPSSSC PET 2023 answer key'

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to select the date of the exam when you appeared for

UPSSSC PET 2023 answer key will display on the screen

Download UPSSSC PET 2023 answer key and save it for future reference

The commission conducted the UPSSSC PET 2023 exam on October 29 and 28 at various exam centres across the state. The exam was conducted in two shifts on both days - Morning (10 am to 12 noon) and Afternoon (3 pm to 5 pm). According to the reports, 38 per cent of examinees did not complete the exam on the first day. A total of 1,003,768 candidates were scheduled for both shifts but only 623,732 candidates took part in the exam.

How to calculate UPSSSC PET 2023 scores using answer key?

According to the official notification, the candidates can calculate their approximate scores and assess their performance by using a marking scheme. Candidates must compare their answers to the correct answers provided in the answer key. For each correct answer, one mark will be awarded whereas 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer.