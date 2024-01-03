Registration date for Odisha CGL Recruitment 2023 exam revised, apply for Group B and C Posts from January 10

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Registration date for Odisha CGL Recruitment 2023 exam revised

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has revised the date of Online application for the post of Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Group-B & Group-C Specialist Posts/ Services -2023. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online from January 10 to February 9. Earlier, the online application process was to start from January 3.

Interested and eligible candidates can now submit application forms through the official website, ossc.gov.in. The commission will recruit 83 vacancies through the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Group-B & Group-C Specialist Posts/ Services -2023. The last date for online registration of the Odisha CGL Group B and C recruitment exam is February 9. It was earlier scheduled for February 2.

Important dates

As per the latest schedule, the submission of the online application form can be done between January 10 and February 12. Candidates will be able to edit their applications between January 10 and February 14. Candidates can check eligibility, how to apply, the application fee, and other details below.

Who is eligible?

A candidate should be a Graduate from a recognized university and must be fluent in reading, speaking, and writing Odia. The candidate should have passed Middle school/HSC exam with Odia as a language. Also, the candidate Should pass an exam in Odia in Middle school standard, which was held by the School and Mass Education Department. Candidates who fall within the age group of 21 to 38 years, with the OSSC mentioning that reserved candidates will receive age relaxation per established rules are eligible to apply.

How to apply?

Candidates are required to visit the official website, ossc.gov.in

Click on the 'apply online' link available on homepage

Select 'CGL Exam 2024 for Group B and C Specialist posts'

Click on 'new user'

Register yourself by entering essential details

Log in using the generated credentials and complete the application form

Pay your application fee and keep a hard copy for future reference

Frequently Asked Questions?

Q1. What is the revised date for Odisha CGL Recruitment 2023 exam registration?

As per the latest update, Odisha CGL Recruitment 2023 exam registration will commence from January 10 to February 9.

Q2. Who is eligible for Odisha CGL Recruitment 2023 exam registration?

Candidates who have completed graduation in any discipline can submit applications for Odisha CGL Recruitment 2023 exam.

Q3. What is the minimum age requirement for Odisha CGL Recruitment 2023 exam registration?

Candidates between the age group of 21 and 38 years are eligible for Odisha CGL Recruitment 2023 exam.