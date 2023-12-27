OSSC CGL 2023 notification out at ossc.gov.in, apply online from January 3

Follow us on Image Source : FILE OSSC CGL 2023 notification out

OSSC CGL 2023 notification: The Odisha Staff Selection (OSSC) has released a notification for the combined graduate-level recruitment exam for Grade B and C specialist posts/services under different departments/services under different departments/heads of departments of the government of Odisha. The registration process will start on January 3 and the last date for the submission of application forms is February 2. However, the last date for the submission of the application form is February 5, 2024.

The application correction window will open from January 3 to 7. Candidates will be able to submit their application forms through the official website, ossc.gov.in.

OSSC CGL 2023 Vacancy Details

Inspector of Legal Metrology: 17 Posts

Junior Chemist: 14 Posts

Sr Laboratory Assistant: 33 Posts

Statistical Assistant: 11 Posts

Market Intelligence Inspector: 07 Posts

Computer Programmer: 01 Post

OSSC CGL 2023: Educational Qualification

Inspector of Legal Metrology - Graduation in Science or technology or engineering from a recognized university or diploma in Engineering from a recognition with three years of professional experience.

Junior Chemist - Graduation in Chemistry with at least second class from any recognized university or equivalent degree, diploma or certificate from any recognized institution.

Senior Laboratory Assitant - Bachelor of Pharmacy

Statistical Assistant - Graduation in Arts/Science/Commerce with honours in Mathematics/statistics/computer application/physics/economics/applied economics/agriculture economics/econometrics or having a degree in Commerce with distinction.

Computer Programer - Graduation in Arts/Science/Commerce or equivalent degree

OSSC CGL 2023: Age Limit

Candidate should be between the age group of 21 to 38 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

OSSC CGL 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website, ossc.gov.in

Click on the 'OSSC CGL 2023 registration link'

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill out the application form

Upload documents, pay an application fee and submit the form

Take a printout of the application form

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

1. What is the last date for submission of application forms for OSSC CGL 2023?

Answer. The last date for submission of application forms for OSSC CGL 2023 is February 2.

2. When will correction window be activated for OSSC CGL 2023?

Answer. The application correction window will open from January 3 to 7.

3. How to access online application forms for OSSC CGL 2023?

Answer. Candidates will be able to submit their application forms through the official website, ossc.gov.in.

4. Who is eligible to submit applications for OSSC CGL 2023?

Answer. Candidates who have qualified for graduation in the relevant subject can apply for this recruitment process. For more information, candidates are advised to refer to the official notification.