Odisha JE civil exam 2023: OSSC cancels JE Civil main written exam due to paper leak, check new dates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Odisha JE civil exam 2023 cancelled. check new dates

Odisha JE civil exam 2023: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has cancelled the for JE (Civil) main exam on the basis of a report of Balasore SP regarding leak of question papers. The exams were scheduled to be held on June 16. Due to the paper leak, the commission has rescheduled the exam on September 3. The notice in this regard can be read at the official website of OSSC, ossc.gov.in.

The official notice reads, 'On the basis of the report of SP, Balasore (In connection with Sahadev Khunta PS Case No. 303 date 16.07.2023) and in terms of clause 11 of detailed advertisement for Combined Technical Services Recruitment Exam 2022 for group B state cadre posts in different offices under Government of Odisha. The Odisha Staff Selection Commission has decided to cancel the mains written exam for JE (Civil) conducted on May 16 as a part of Combined Technical Services Recruitment Exam 2022. A fresh main written exam for JE will be conducted on 3rd sept 2023. The commission sincerely regards the inconvenience caused to candidates'

Balasore police arrested nine people, including a women on July 16 and collected lakh of rupees BTech graduates in exchange for promises of employment in government agencies.

Odisha JE civil 2023 admit card date

The commission has not given any clarification on the release of the admit cards. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates. It is expected that the commission will release a seperate notice in regard of release of admit cards. Once it is released, it can be accessible at ossc.gov.in. This drive is being done to recruit 1008 vacancies for the post of Junior Engineer in different departments of the state.