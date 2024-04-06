OSSC CGL Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 595 Group B and C Posts at ossc.gov.in, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE OSSC CGL Recruitment 2024 online application begins

OSSC CGL 2024 Registration: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission is accepting online application forms for the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their online application forms online at ossc.gov.in. As per the official notification, the candidates can submit registration forms by May 2 and application forms can be submitted by May 5.

This drive is being done to recruit 595 vacancies for the post of Group B and C through the Combined Graduate Level Exam 2024. The selection of the candidates will be done through a written test (Prelims, and Mains) and interview. Finally, selected candidates will be called for the appointment. Candidates are advised to read all the information about the recruitment process before submitting application forms.

Vacancy Details

Inspector Of Endowments- 21 Posts

Assistant CT & GST Officer- 61 Posts

Auditor - 9 Posts

Inspector Of Cooperative Societies- 15 Posts

Junior Assistant(HOD) - 20 Posts

Junior Assistant(District Office) - 469 Posts

Total - 595

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have a graduation degree from a recognized university along with proficiency in basic computer skills including internet usage, email, word processing, data analysis, and presentation software. Candidates who have passed the middle school exam with Odia as a language subject and non-language courses will be a plus point.

Age Limit - The candidate should be between the age group of 21 and 38 years old as of January 1, 2024, to be eligible to apply. There will be an age relaxation as per government norms.

How to apply for OSSC CGL Exam 2024?

Visit the official website, ossc.gov.in

Click on 'apply online' link

It will redirect you to the registration window where you need to fill out all required details and complete the registration procedure

Upload documents, make payment and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Application Fee - No fee