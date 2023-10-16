OHPC TNE, MT & DET Admit Card 2023 OUT on ohpctld.com, check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV OHPC TNE MT & DET Admit Card 2023 admit card download link available at ophctld.com

OHPC TNE MT & DET Admit Card 2023: Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Ltd. (OHPC) has released the admit card for the post of Technical Non Executive (TNE) Trainees, Management Trainees & Diploma Engineer Trainees. All those who applied for the OHPC TNE MT and DET exam can download their admit cards from the official website of OHPCL, ohpcltd.com.

According to the schedule, the exam will be conducted in October/November 2023. The candidates can check their exam date and venue on their admit cards. OHPC TNE MT & DET Admit Card 2023 can be downloaded by following the easy steps given below.

OHPC TNE MT & DET Admit Card 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website, OHPC, ohpcltd.com

Click on the notification link that reads, 'OHPC TNE MT & DET Admit Card 2023'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your roll number, date of birth and click on the submit button

OHPC TNE MT & DET Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen

Download OHPC TNE MT & DET Admit Card 2023 and save it for future reference

OHPC TNE MT & DET Admit Card 2023 direct download link

Candidates appearing in the said exam have been advised to download and save the admit card for future reference. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the exam without an admit card. Candidates can directly access OHPC TNE MT & DET Admit Card 2023 by clicking on the above link.