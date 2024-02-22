NTA releases Central University Recruitment Exam (CURE) 2024 stage 1 provisional result, check next procedure

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CURE 2024 stage 1 provisional result out

CURE Result 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional result of Stage 1 Central University Recruitment Exam for various Group B and Group C (Non-Teaching) Posts. Candidates who appeared in the said exam can download their results from the official website of NTA, nta.ac.in.

The State 1 CURE (Central Universities Recruitment Examination) 2023 for various Group B and Group C (Non-Teaching) posts was conducted on January 25 in two shifts.

The testing agency released the provisional result of Stage 1 of the CURE exam on February 21 for six universities including Central University of Hyderabad, English and Foreign Languages University, Central University of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh Central University, Central University of Jharkhand, and Mahatma Gandhi Central University.

The official notice reads, 'The Result has been prepared, with utmost care. However, inadvertently, if any error occurs, the National Testing Agency reserves the right to rectify the same.'

What's next?

Candidates who have been shortlisted in Stage 1 of the CURE exam are eligible to appear in Stage 2 of the recruitment exam scheduled to be conducted from March 5 to 15 at various exam centres. The City intimation/Admit Card information shall be made available in due course of time. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website NTA website https://nta.ac.in/ & https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUREC/ for the latest updates.

As per the notice, the candidates can call the NTA Help Desk at 011- 69227700, or 011- 40759000 for any queries or /clarifications.

Exam Pattern

The exam will be divided into two parts - Section A and Section B. Section A will have essay writing, comprehension writing, letter writing, and drafting. Each section will be of 15 Marks and the weightage of section a will be 60 marks. Section B will be domain-specific, and will have 8 questions of 5 marks. The overall exam will be of 100 marks.