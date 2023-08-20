NCL Recruitment 2023 for 388 trainee posts, Check eligibility, and how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : NCL NCL 2023 recruitment online application available at nclcil.in

NCL Recruitment 2023, NCL trainee Recruitment 2023: Northern Coalfields Limited, NCL has released a notification for recruitment to the post of trainee in various disciplines. These positions include HEMM Operator (Trainee), shovel operator trainees, dumper operator trainees, surface miner trainees, dozer trainees, grader trainee, pay loader trainees, and crane operator trainee. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online before August 31. With this hiring procedure, 388 positions will be filled. Candidates can check vacancy breakup, eligibility criteria, educational qualification, age limit, and other details that are required while submitting the online application form.

NCL Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Shovel Operator: 35 posts Dumper Operator: 221 posts Surface Miner Operator: 25 posts Dozer Operator: 37 posts Grader Operator: 6 posts Pay Loader Operator: 2 posts Crane Operator: 12 posts

NCL Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

The applicant must have completed the 10th standard from an authorized board.

Age Limit: The applicant must be between the ages of 18 and 30. For applicants who fall within the reserved category, there will be an age relaxation.

NCL Recruitment 2023 Selection Criteria

The candidates will have to appear for a Computer Based Test. The selection will be based on a candidate’s relative score in the Computer Based Test.

NCL Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website, nclcil.in.

Click on the recruitment section.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Employment Notification for Direct Recruitment for various posts of HEMM Operator (Trainee) in NCL'

Click on 'Apply online'.

You will be directed to a new window where you must first register.

After registration, fill out the application form.

Upload documents, pay application fee and submit.

Print a copy of the confirmation page for your records.

NCL Recruitment 2023: Application Fee